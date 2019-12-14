Mahim Dargah fair: Leaders urge devotees to check noise levels

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:10 IST

A year after the trustees of Mahim Dargah asked devotees to avoid loud celebrations during the annual fair (Mahim Dargah Urus), religious leaders are urging devotees to avoid loud noise.

“Police officers conducted a training session and told us that we should leave our vehicles at a distance and walk to the dargah and follow the law when it comes to noise limits. Even maulanas told us that according to Shariat, we cannot cause inconvenience to residents,” said Mohammed Juber Tavkal, a devotee.

Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of the dargah, said around eight religious scholars have been roped in from different organisations to interact with devotees and urge them to switch to less noisy instruments.

“Even during Friday’s prayer, an announcement was made by maulana that while we celebrate Urus, we have to be mindful of people staying in the vicinity. About 95% of the procession organisers have adhered to the pleas,” said Khandwani.

Aajinath Satpute, assistant commissioner of police (Mahim division), said they have deputed officers at Mahim junction who make devotees leave their vehicles at a distance from the dargah and walk from there. This is aimed at preventing them from carrying huge musical instruments to the dargah.

The fair, held in the honour of Sufi saint Pir Makhdoom Shah Mahimi, is a tradition dating back to several centuries. This year, it is expected to be attended by over half-a-million people and is being held from December 11 to December 20.