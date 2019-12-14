e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Mahim Dargah fair: Leaders urge devotees to check noise levels

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:10 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

A year after the trustees of Mahim Dargah asked devotees to avoid loud celebrations during the annual fair (Mahim Dargah Urus), religious leaders are urging devotees to avoid loud noise.

“Police officers conducted a training session and told us that we should leave our vehicles at a distance and walk to the dargah and follow the law when it comes to noise limits. Even maulanas told us that according to Shariat, we cannot cause inconvenience to residents,” said Mohammed Juber Tavkal, a devotee.

Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of the dargah, said around eight religious scholars have been roped in from different organisations to interact with devotees and urge them to switch to less noisy instruments.

“Even during Friday’s prayer, an announcement was made by maulana that while we celebrate Urus, we have to be mindful of people staying in the vicinity. About 95% of the procession organisers have adhered to the pleas,” said Khandwani.

Aajinath Satpute, assistant commissioner of police (Mahim division), said they have deputed officers at Mahim junction who make devotees leave their vehicles at a distance from the dargah and walk from there. This is aimed at preventing them from carrying huge musical instruments to the dargah.

The fair, held in the honour of Sufi saint Pir Makhdoom Shah Mahimi, is a tradition dating back to several centuries. This year, it is expected to be attended by over half-a-million people and is being held from December 11 to December 20.

top news
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News