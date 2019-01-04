Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Development’s A Beach

“I have travelled to the Maldives, Mauritius & Seychelles but Lakshadweep is by far the most exotic destination in the world,” posted India’s dashing CEO of Niti Aayog, and the man behind such successful campaigns over his long and fruitful career in the IAS as Make In India, Startup India, Incredible India and God’s Own Country. “Its pristine white coral beaches, vast blue lagoons and infinite ocean home to myriad fish, turtles and playful dolphins are unparalleled,” his post on social media yesterday had exulted, ending with: “Totally unspoilt!”

Could he be unaware of the irony that with his post the group of islands in the Laccadive Sea, might not remain so unknown any longer and thus unspoilt, we asked the man who had put vast tracts of India on the international tourism and development maps, while commending him for his post. But of course, Kant had thought it through. “Sustainable tourism based on carrying capacity. Only high-end should be the philosophy,” his cryptic, but considered response came almost immediately. “Like the Maldives?” we prodded, hoping that our questioning was not interfering with the natural beauty of what most likely were salubrious beach surroundings. And would Goa, with its poor infrastructure, crowds and unplanned construction be a template on how not to go about things, we enquired. Again Kant’s response was instant, short but a firm expression of his vision for the island paradise: “Low mass, high value,” he replied, which, for us, having observed first-hand recently the success of its high value tourism fostered by the government of the Maldives for example, appeared to be an excellent plan. Kant remained silent.

We hope he was sipping some delicious coconut water on a pristine beach overlooking a peaceful lagoon by then.

Singh Star Power and Swag

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the airport.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that 2018 ended and 2019 began with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. From their blockbuster Padmaavat to their exquisite Lake Como wedding, their perfectly coordinated ensembles, their OTT yet warm and intimate receptions back home to Singh’s chart-breaking Simmba, the two slayed it. Fittingly, snaps of DeepVeer dressed in all black from head to toe embarking on their ‘honeymoon’ yesterday, exuding industrial-sized swag have once more gone viral, as much for their aesthetic glam appeal, as for the tenderness they displayed. In all their post-wedding photographs the couple who had kept fans and media guessing about their relationship status till the last, have appeared hand in hand. In their newest airport outing, once again Singh who is now said to be worth more than all three Khans regarding box-office value, is seen extending a protective and loving arm around Deepika in the face of the media and public frenzy that their presence attracted. Which brings to mind the iconic American Express tagline: Film Opening day earnings within India: ₹20.72 crore; Film Opening day earnings outside India: ₹13.14 crore. Being sensitive and mindful of your wife’s feelings: Priceless.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Singh has impressed us. A few years ago, when he was not half the star he is, in fact a relative newbie to Bollywood, we were witness to him stealing the show from right under the noses of far more established and successful stars with his mean moves on the dance floor at a high-voltage filmy bash.

Star Power and Swag, Singh has it — along with Bollywood’s sweetheart by his side now.

Overheard:

“You are shaken but Rahul G is not stirred.”

Author, illustrator and film-maker Gautam Benegal, in response to FinMin Arun Jaitley’s recent paraphrasing of the renowned political statesman Mr J Bond while trolling RaGa in Parliament recently.

Onwards and Upwards

Tulun Chen with Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar.

Every city has its iconic institutions, places which are a repository of a slice of its citizen’s choicest moments, whose closure evoke strong sentiments. And God knows Mumbai has seen its share of these with the Wayside Inn, Café Samovar, Strand Bookstore and Rhythm House downing their shutters in quick succession over the past few years. However, this looking at institutions through rose-tinted glasses can be carried too far and often the syndrome is chronic amongst those afflicted with a hipster ‘luvvyness’ and a scant understanding of how businesses work.

Which is why, when we heard that the famous Kamling Chinese eatery at Churchgate had closed on the first of January this month and there appeared to be a gathering tissue of crocodile tears as in ‘another one bites the dust’, we thought it best to speak to one of its owners, the straight-talking septuagenarian Tulun Chen, whose family we have known for decades. “Yes, we have closed it till April 1 to carry out renovations,” he said, eager to discourage any notions of faux nostalgia. “We plan to modernise it and expand our menu to include Pan Asian food too,” he said. “But we are definitely going to retain Kamling’s most popular dishes. Both the partners of Kamling, myself and Henry Tham are keen to hand over to our next generations, and after his completion of his MBA in Canada, my son Charles will take over the reins from me.”

So there you have it, a no-nonsense practical approach to growth, change and business exigencies. As for nostalgia, on our prodding Chen did concede that Kamling’s clientele had included the best and brightest of the city, over the five or so decades of its existence. “Sanjay Dutt, Tanuja and Kajol, Rekha and Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are all long-time clients,” he said, adding that the last two liked their meals ‘non vegetarian and especially spicy!’

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 00:22 IST