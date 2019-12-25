Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Modern-day Christmas carols
Inspired by some of the top headlines of 2019, we present our annual ho ho ho…mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:48 IST
‘Just over a decade is all that remains to stop irreversible damage from climate change’
Climate Change
(Sung to the tune of Jingle Bells)
Climate change, climate change
Disasters all the way,
Oh what mess it is to live
On a planet that’s slipping away
Deserts covered in snow,
Glaciers on the seas,
Fires across Australia
And Venice under sea!
Koala bears being singed,
Rhinos going extinct,
And all this cause we looked away
While riding on our sleigh
Hey, climate change, climate change
Disaster all the way…
‘Self-styled Godman Nithyananda flees India sets up own island community near South America’
Away On His Island
(Sung to the tune of Away In His Manger)
Away on his island,
No fret for his head
The little Lord Nithyananda,
Lays down in his bed
The cows in his cowsheds,
The sheep in his flock
The people of Kailasaa,
Stand by as his rock
The cattle are lowing,
For he’s taught them to speak
In Sanskrit and Tamil,
Maybe even English and Greek
The sun in the bright sky,
Whose rise he commands
All these in his Kingdom,
Wait by his side
They love him, their guru,
And his wacko pseudo-science tricks
Like escaping to an island,
When he’s in a fix…
‘India aflame with anti CAA- NRC protests’
Hark the Herald
(Sung to the tune of Hark the Herald)
Hark! The herald, a nation sings,
“Glory to the uprising”,
Student groups and activists,
All united, reconciled
Angry, all the people rise,
Join the protest of the times;
For the support of minorities,
All united with one cry
Hark! The herald a nation sings,
“Glory to the uprising”,
United in their constitutional right
That equality is their birthright
‘150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi celebrated’
O Come All Ye Peaceful
(Sung to the tune of O Come All Ye Faithful)
O come, all ye peaceful,
Strife-free and tranquil
O come ye, o come ye to Mahatma Gandhi
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come, let us adore Him
Emulate and follow Him
O come, let us adore Him
Beyond his official anniversary
‘Rock solid Republicans support for President Donald Trump despite impeachment’
God Rest Ye Merry Republicans
(Sung to the tune of God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman)
God rest ye merry Republicans,
Let nothing you dismay
Remember you had made an oath
To citizens of USA
To save them all from authoritarian power,
And leaders gone astray
Oh, tidings of nuisance and woe,
Nuisance and woe,
Oh tidings of nuisance and woe
God rest ye merry Republicans
Let nothing you dismay
Remember you had made an oath
To the people of USA ...