Malavika's Mumbaistan: Modern-day Christmas carols

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Modern-day Christmas carols

Inspired by some of the top headlines of 2019, we present our annual ho ho ho…

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:48 IST
Malavika Sangghvi
Malavika Sangghvi
Hindustan Times
Just over a decade is all that remains to stop irreversible damage from climate change.
         

Inspired by some of the top headlines of 2019, we present our annual ho ho ho…

‘Just over a decade is all that remains to stop irreversible damage from climate change’

Climate Change

(Sung to the tune of Jingle Bells)

Climate change, climate change

Disasters all the way,

Oh what mess it is to live

On a planet that’s slipping away

Deserts covered in snow,

Glaciers on the seas,

Fires across Australia

And Venice under sea!

Koala bears being singed,

Rhinos going extinct,

And all this cause we looked away

While riding on our sleigh

Hey, climate change, climate change

Disaster all the way…

‘Self-styled Godman Nithyananda flees India sets up own island community near South America’

Away On His Island

(Sung to the tune of Away In His Manger)

Away on his island,

No fret for his head

The little Lord Nithyananda,

Lays down in his bed

The cows in his cowsheds,

The sheep in his flock

The people of Kailasaa,

Stand by as his rock

The cattle are lowing,

For he’s taught them to speak

In Sanskrit and Tamil,

Maybe even English and Greek

The sun in the bright sky,

Whose rise he commands

All these in his Kingdom,

Wait by his side

They love him, their guru,

And his wacko pseudo-science tricks

Like escaping to an island,

When he’s in a fix…

India aflame with anti CAA- NRC protests’

Hark the Herald

(Sung to the tune of Hark the Herald)

Hark! The herald, a nation sings,

“Glory to the uprising”,

Student groups and activists,

All united, reconciled

Angry, all the people rise,

Join the protest of the times;

For the support of minorities,

All united with one cry

Hark! The herald a nation sings,

“Glory to the uprising”,

United in their constitutional right

That equality is their birthright

‘150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi celebrated’
O Come All Ye Peaceful

(Sung to the tune of O Come All Ye Faithful)

O come, all ye peaceful,

Strife-free and tranquil

O come ye, o come ye to Mahatma Gandhi

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come, let us adore Him

Emulate and follow Him

O come, let us adore Him

Beyond his official anniversary

‘Rock solid Republicans support for President Donald Trump despite impeachment’
God Rest Ye Merry Republicans

(Sung to the tune of God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman)

God rest ye merry Republicans,

Let nothing you dismay

Remember you had made an oath

To citizens of USA

To save them all from authoritarian power,

And leaders gone astray

Oh, tidings of nuisance and woe,

Nuisance and woe,

Oh tidings of nuisance and woe

God rest ye merry Republicans

Let nothing you dismay

Remember you had made an oath

To the people of USA ...

Mumbai News