Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Singh Being King, Again!

Is Ranveer Singh spreading himself too thin of late? Not a week passes by without the ubiquitous Mr Singh turning up at some public event or the other, wowing audiences with his flamboyant suits, walking off with various awards or, if nothing else works, launching himself as a surprise projectile in the midst of unsuspecting fans as he did recently, when he jumped into a crowd as part of a film promotion! From all accounts, this Saturday, Singh was King again, this time at a magazine’s second edition of its Style and Culture Awards, when he walked off with the prize for Most Stylish Man of the Year. “Ranveer Singh stole the show by performing his famous rap score from the movie ‘Gully Boy’, and talked about taking risks with his unique fashion style,” said a member of the audience, which had consisted of the likes of Esha Gupta, Amit Sadh, Shibani Dandekar, Arjun Khanna and Narendra Kumar. Interestingly, Singh had received the award to the background score of ‘Fire Starter’ by The Prodigy, and in a speech that is said to have had the audience in splits, mentioned that he was particularly chuffed because he had been listening to the band since the 6th grade. But perhaps, sensing that even this was not enough and he had to somehow up the ante by doing something more newsworthy to keep his audiences and fans enthralled, Singh didn’t miss a beat. He sat on a hapless Jim Sarbh’s lap.

It ain’t easy being a crowd pleaser!

Polo Playing Princes

His Highness of Jodhpur, Maharaja Gaj Singh caught in a candid moment at the Sternhagen Polo Cup 2019 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

One of the highlights at the Sternhagen Polo Cup held over the weekend at the RWITC was the presence of Gaj Singh, the titular ruler of Jodhpur. “Polo is known to be a royal game, but it is great to see so many equestrian enthusiasts come together to not only watch, but truly enjoy the sport,” said the man, whose son Shivender Singh had been one of the country’s most accomplished players, until a polo-related injury had laid him low a few years ago. The event is said to have brought together some of the finest equestrian talent from India and overseas, with the final match being played between V-Piramal Polo and Madon Polo, and the former lifting the cup. “The polo ground was flush with colour, sound and excitement, as over 500 guests embarked on an afternoon of high adrenaline, glamour and hair-razing shots and lunges,” said an observer. This picture of Gaj Singh, incidentally, is said to be a rare one, in which, the dapper Eton-educated erstwhile Maharaja appears not only without his jacket, but also (good heavens!) without his cravat!

Rub-A-Dub-Dub

(From left) Rahul Dev, Tarun Khiwal and JJ Valaya.

Who says enduring ties cannot be fostered in fashion’s fickle world? Last week saw three men, whose friendship goes back 27 years, get together for a boy’s night out. “It’s been 27 years of being friends...the three of us started our careers together and we’re still having fun!” said Delhi-based designer JJ Valaya, about this picture featuring him, ace photographer Tarun Khiwal and actor- model Rahul Dev, shot last week. Valaya says he met Dev through his mentor, the late designer Rohit Khosla, while he had been interning with the pioneering designer, during his during NIFT days. Then in the early 1990s, he‘d met Khiwal, when the photographer had moved to Delhi after working with Atul Kasbekar. “If I’m not mistaken, his first solo fashion shoot was mine,” he says, about the lensman, with whom he went on to shoot some of his most memorable catalogues, fronted by Dev. “We all have worked our way up and are essentially sons of the soil and have constantly kept in touch. We are also connected through the same spiritual master,” he said, adding, “And of course, our special bond comes from the fact that each of us represents a critical aspect of fashion: as designer, photographer and model.”

Nice.

Tofu Fighting

The team with Rami Jaffee (centre) of Foo Fighters in Bangkok.

It’s not everyday that you see one of the world’s most celebrated chefs having a fan boy moment. But that’s exactly what happened this Saturday night, when Kolkata boy Gaggan Anand, rated world number 5 this year, had a visit from one of his most-loved bands, the Foo Fighters, in Bangkok. Gaggan, a self-confessed rock music lover (he once said he would have been a drummer if he hadn’t become a chef), has been somewhat of a groupie of the American rock band, having followed them on tour and attended over 10 of their concerts around the world (he’d even named a dish after one of their hit tracks). So it was only fitting when the band’s keyboardist Rami Jaffee dropped by to Gaggan’s new wine bar called Wet. “A fan boy moment when your favourite band Foo Fighters’ keyboardist becomes a buddy, and his friends are the best people to hang around with,” posted the elated chef. And we are informed, Anand is planning to take a long flight to Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro, later this year, to hear the band perform once again, along with other rock legends like Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iron Maiden.

