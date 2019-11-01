e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Man arrested for killing Indian monitor lizard in Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said.

The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in which he and some other persons could be seen killing the lizard, a statement issued by Thane divisional forest office said.

“Based on the video, a probe was launched and Rathod was held from his residence in CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

During his interrogation, the accused told the officials that he and his two friends killed the monitor lizard, which they had found near his house,” it added.

Later, they cut the lizard with a knife with the intention of cooking it for consumption, the statement said.

A case was registered against Rathod under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He was produced before a local court on Thursday, which remanded him in the custody of forest department till November 2

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:32 IST

top news
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya on Maharashtra govt formation
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya on Maharashtra govt formation
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News