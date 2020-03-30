e-paper
Man arrested for raping 6-year-old in Mumbai chawl

Man arrested for raping 6-year-old in Mumbai chawl

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:45 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
DN Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at his home in a chawl in Andheri (West). According to police, the minor’s mother had left the girl with her mother, who lives in the same chawl, for the night.

The incident took place on March 27 around 8.15pm when the accused spotted the girl playing alone outside his house and took her inside and raped her. He also threatened the girl to not tell anyone about the incident, however, the minor told her grandmother about the incident.

The next morning, the minor’s mother learnt about the incident and approached DN Nagar police. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The minor has been subjected to a medical test. The accused was produced before a Sessions court and has been remanded in police custody till April 2,” said Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station.

Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
