Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Man arrested for uploading nude photos of ex-lover

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:18 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
The Gorai police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly uploading nude photos of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend on social media.

According to the police, the accused and complainant live in Borivli (West) and attended the same school and college. They subsequently were in a relationship. “Earlier this year, the couple got into a fight over some issue and the woman decided to end the relationship last month,” said an officer from Gorai police station.

The accused threatened to leak nude photos he had taken of her while they were in a relationship. The accused had access to her social media account and he uploaded the photos online last week. On Monday, the complainant and her brother approached the Gorai police station and an FIR was registered, following which the accused was arrested. “The accused has been reman-ded in police custody till October 11,” said Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:18 IST

