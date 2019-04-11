Man booked in 51 cases arrested for chain-snatching

The Khar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly snatching a woman’s gold chain in Khar (West). The investigation revealed the accused, Abdul Samad Abdul Hamid Hamdare, has 51 cases against him at various police stations in the city.

“On Monday, a woman approached us and filed a complaint. She said the accused snatched her chain as she was about to enter an elevator and fled the spot,” said a senior officer from Khar police station.

His accomplice was waiting outside the building on a two-wheeler, said police. Hamdare was identified using the footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the building and was arrested in Bandra.

“He has 51 cases against him, including the one at Bandra police station where he has been booked for causing grievous hurt. He has four non-bailable warrants against him — two at Jogeshwari police station and one each at Andheri and Vile Parle police stations,” he said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 06:46 IST