Man dies, kin ransack Navi Mumbai hospital, assault staff

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:24 IST

The relatives of a 48-year-old patient who died in the wee hours ransacked the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi early on Wednesday morning and also allegedly assaulted security guards and other staff, said police. The police have arrested two sons of the deceased and their two friends.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3.45am, following the death of Venkatesh Suryavanshi, a tour operator from Juhugaon in Vashi.

Dr Prashant Javade, NMMC hospital medical superintendent, said, “The patient was in critical condition when he came to us [from another hospital in Kopar Khairane] on Tuesday. He was suffering from tuberculosis and other complications. He passed away around 3am, following which the relatives turned violent and ransacked the hospital. They broke glass panes and also damaged equipment, including ventilator and dialysis machine.”

The hospital authorities then called the police. In a video that has gone viral, the relatives can be seen throwing files and breaking window panes, even as a police constable is trying to stop them.

A security guard who was hurt in the incident, said, “Two men armed with sharp weapons came rushing in. When we stopped them at the gate, they threatened to kill us. They went in and started ransacking the premises claiming their father had died. Some more people came later.”

Sandesh, 20, and Rupesh, 21, and their friends Pankaj Jadhav, 22, and Rohit Namvad, 32, have been booked for destroying public property and assaulting the staff of the hospital.

Rupesh said, “My father’s death came as a shock to us. There were obviously issues with the treatment given at the hospital, so we were upset. He couldn’t have died.”

The staff refused to work after the incident, however, resumed work in a few hours. Sharda Bansode, a nurse, said, “There is very little security for us. Our CMO, security guard, cleaning staff were assaulted. How are we supposed to work under such conditions? There has to be permanent security here.”

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector, said, “The deceased suffered from multiple ailments, including TB, kidney issues and some other infections. The deceased’s kin was informed by hospital authorities that he was in critical condition and should be taken to some other hospital. They, however, insisted that he be admitted. The accused were allegedly drunk. They claimed the hospital was negligent.”