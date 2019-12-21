e-paper
Man gets 1-year jail term for molesting woman at Girgaum

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:30 IST
Charul Shah
The magistrate court has convicted a 23-year-old man for molesting a woman at Girgaum.

The incident took place on March 6 when the complainant was walking on Maharshi Karve Road in Marine Lines towards Girgaum. The accused, Ravikumar Gouda, followed her and passed lewd comments. When the woman confronted him, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her towards him. Following this, passers-by caught the accused and subsequently handed him over to the police.

The complainant identified the accused and narrated the incident before the court. The defence, however, claimed that the accused was falsely implicated. After hearing both the sides, the court sentenced the accused to one-year imprisonment.

