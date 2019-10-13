Man held for abetment of wife’s suicide in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide on Friday.

According to the police, the man had been harassing his wife ever since they got married one-and-a-half year ago. The 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night.

Chetna Chaudhary, assistant inspector of APMC police station, said, “The man suspected his wife of having an affair with someone from the neighbourhood. He would torture her physically and mentally. The wife’s parents knew about this.”

After she ended her life, the police recovered a suicide note in which she has blamed her husband.

“On Friday, he parents approached us and registered a complaint against the husband. We arrested him,” Chaudhary said.

The police booked Bhalerao under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been remanded in police custody till October 14.

