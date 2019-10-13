e-paper
Man held for abetment of wife’s suicide in Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:10 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide on Friday.

According to the police, the man had been harassing his wife ever since they got married one-and-a-half year ago. The 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night.

Chetna Chaudhary, assistant inspector of APMC police station, said, “The man suspected his wife of having an affair with someone from the neighbourhood. He would torture her physically and mentally. The wife’s parents knew about this.”

After she ended her life, the police recovered a suicide note in which she has blamed her husband.

“On Friday, he parents approached us and registered a complaint against the husband. We arrested him,” Chaudhary said.

The police booked Bhalerao under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been remanded in police custody till October 14.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:10 IST

India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Mumbai News