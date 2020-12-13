e-paper
Man held for setting wife on fire in Nallasopara near Mumbai

Man held for setting wife on fire in Nallasopara near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Tulinj police on Saturday arrested Musibal Rehman Nadak, 30, for allegedly setting his wife, Ayesha Nadak, 25, on fire in Nallasopara on Friday. Ayesha, a mother of two children, is undergoing treatment at BYL Nair Hospital as she has suffered around 55% burns. Police are yet to arrest three other accused in the case.

Nadak works as a helper in a catering firm while Ayesha works at a factory in Vasai, said assistant inspector Shashikant Awaghade of Tulinj police station. Nadak would allegedly often demand money from Ayesha, which would lead to arguments. The incident took place when a similar argument ensued over money for groceries.

Nadak left home and returned with his brothers Shakeel, Akhil and Sohail and again an argument started. Nadak then poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Locals rescued her and took her to a local hospital. She was later shifted to BYL Nair Hospital. Her condition is critical, said Awaghade.

“We have arrested Nadak under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498(a) (harrassing a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code and produced him before Vasai court which remanded Nadak in police custody till December 15. We are yet to arrest the remaining accused,” said Awaghade adding that they are investigating further.

