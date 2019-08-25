Man molests 23-year-old at Bandra railway station, held

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:51 IST

34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman at Bandra railway station on Saturday, while she was returning home from work.

The woman raised an alarm and passersby nabbed the accused till police arrived at the spot.

According to the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP), the complainant is a resident of Bandra (East). On Saturday afternoon she was returning home from Andheri.

She got down at Bandra and was taking the foot overbridge at the Mahim-end of the railway station.

The arrested accused, Akhbar Usman Ali, a resident of Shastrinagar in Bandra (East) came up from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The woman raised an alarm and onlookers caught Ali. A GRP constable was in the vicinity and he rushed to the spot.

Ali was taken to the police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We promptly registered an FIR and arrested Ali soon after. He does not have a criminal record and does odd jobs for a living. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody,” Vilas Choughale, senior police inspector of Bandra GRP.

