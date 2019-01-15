Man poses as MHADA official, cheats Mumbai businessman of ₹15 lakh, held

A 37-year-old man, who posed as a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) official, and cheated a businessman of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of giving him a flat at VB Nagar, in Kurla, was arrested by the Chunnabatti police recently. The police are on the lookout for two others who were part of the fraud.

The police found that the accused, Vijendra Yeshwant Phedkalkar, a Nalasopara resident, was earlier arrested in a similar case by the Bhoiwada police.

The complainant, who was known to one of the wanted accused, Saifullah Idrisi, met him on March 7, 2016, with one Ramdas Chavan and Phedkalkar, both posing as MHADA officials. Idrisi convinced the businessman he will help him get a flat in a special quota with the help of the two ‘MHADA officials’, said the police.

The businessman was then shown two flats at the MHADA building in VB Nagar. Idrisi quoted ₹32 lakh for the flat the complainant chose, including stamp duty and registration. Idrisi told him he had to make a payment of ₹15 lakh, and for the rest of the amount he could take a loan, said an officer.

The complainant then gave ₹8 lakh to Idrisi in the presence of the two fake MHADA officials. On a separate occasion, the complainant gave Idrisi ₹7 lakh.

However, after six months, when the accused did not respond to his calls, he approached the MHADA office and found no paper work for the flat was ever done, added the officer.

In October 2018, a case was registered by the Chunabhatti police under sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. “During the investigation, we found the accused posed as MHADA officials and the flats shown to the complainant were already sold. We arrested Phedkalkar and are looking for the other two accused,” said an officer.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 00:44 IST