Man seeks donation, flees with cellphone in Mumbai

The Malad police are on lookout for a man who allegedly stole a mobile phone from an electronic store. The accused is said to be having hearing and speech impairment, and had entered the store on the pretext of collecting donation.

The store manager, Tejas Mahiyavanshi, 35, has lodged a complaint with the Malad police on the theft.

According to the police, the theft took place around 1.10 pm on March 8, in an electronic store that deals in computer parts. The store is located near Indian Bank on SV Road in Malad (West).

The accused communicated with Mahiyavanshi in sign language and said that he cannot speak and was facing financial crisis. Mahiyavanshi asked him to leave, saying he was busy with his work. However, the accused showed him a file, which had details about his impairment and that he needed financial aid.

While Mahiyavanshi was reading the file, the accused picked up a mobile phone kept on the table and left the store. It was only after a few minutes did Mahiyavanshi realise the phone kept on the table was missing. Mahiyavanshi said that there was no customer in the store during the theft.

Mahiyavanshi rushed out of the store to the accused, but he had fled the spot by then. The Malad police have registered a First Information Report under section 380 (Theft).