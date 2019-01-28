Man stabs 7-year-old nephew to death in Govandi to avenge family feud

The Shivajinagar police in Govandi arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday, for allegedly murdering his 7-year-old nephew, owing to a feud with the minor’s parents.

According to police, Mohammad Irfan Asgarali stepped out of his home at Rafiq Nagar in Baiganwadi on Saturday around 11am to play. When he did not return home for lunch, his family started to look out for him. When they failed to trace the boy, they approached the police at 10pm.

“Meanwhile on Sunday morning, some locals found a boy’s body in the parking lot of a society in Deonar with serious injuries on the chest and stomach. The Deonar police registered an accidental death report (ADR). After the boy’s identity was established, they transferred the case to us,” said an officer from Shivajinagar police station.

During probe, some eyewitnesses claimed they had last seen Asgarali with his paternal uncle Mohammad Naushad Allauddin Abbasi, following which police called him for interrogation. “The accused confessed to the murder during probe. He said he wanted to take revenge against the boy’s parents because they would “ill-treat him for not earning. The accused took the boy to a parking lot in a Deonar society and stabbed him to death with a beer bottle ,” said a police officer.

The ADR has been converted to a murder case. Abbasi will be produced in court on Monday.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:40 IST