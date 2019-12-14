Ministers take charge of their departments

mumbai

A day after allocation of portfolios, ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray government assumed charge of their departments on Friday.

The administration, which had come to a near standstill for more than two months owing to the code of conduct announced on September 21 and delay in formation of the government and allocation of portfolios, is expected to gear up for policy decisions and implementation of schemes. “There has been no major policy decision since September 21, except for the routine and court-related works. Even during the President’s rule for 12 days, no major decision, barring the announcement of relief package to unseasonal rain-hit farmers, was taken. The delay in formation of the government and two weeks for allocation of portfolios nearly paralysed the administration,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Sena’s Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai took charge of their departments in Mantralaya on Monday. Shinde, who is handling the home and urban development department, met senior officials from the departments. Desai is the minister of agriculture and industries, along with 10 other departments.

Congress leader and revenue, school education minister Balasaheb Thorat said: “The revenue department deals with daily needs of people in rural areas. We have decided to speed up the administration and work in the interest of the people, especially farmers.” PWD and tribal development department minister Nitin Raut could not assume charge as he is in Delhi for two days. NCP’s Jayant Patil, who has been allocated the finance, housing and public health department, held a series of meetings with officials from the finance and cooperation departments. In a brief meeting with GST commissioner Rajiv Jalota, the minister is believed to have discussed the collection and dues from the Centre towards the compensation.