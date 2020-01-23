Minor fire at Deonar dumping ground

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:50 IST

A level one fire was reported at Deonar Dumping ground on Thursday at around 2pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

The fire was put out in an operation which lasted for about 15 minutes.

According to MFB officials, the fire was minor and was immediately attended to by the fire brigade. An MFB official said, “Our fire fighting vehicles reached the spot to extinguish the fire.”

Deonar dumping ground handles 25% of the total waste generated by the city daily. The city generates around 10,500 metric tonnes of waste.

Meanwhile, similar fire incidents have been reported at the dumping ground in 2016 that lasted for around seven days, followed by another incident in 2018. The garbage pile height at Deonar is of around 30 metres or equivalent to an eight-storey building.