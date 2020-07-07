Mithibai College allows students to pay hiked fees in instalments

mumbai

Mithibai College in Vile Parle has allowed some of its students to pay their fees in instalments after students and political parties raised complaints over a hike in fees despite orders from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and University of Mumbai (MU).

On June 29, HT had reported that the college run by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) charitable trust had hiked its fees for second- and third-year students. Following the announcement, student bodies of political parties such as Yuva Sena of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Student Islamic Organisation had taken the matter up with the management of the institute and the state Fee Regulatory Authority, respectively.

While Mithibai College has increased the fees by up to 30%, students had sought an option to pay their fees in instalments as the income of their families had been affected owing to the lockdown.

On Monday, students were informed that those with genuine reasons for inability to pay fees will be allowed to pay in parts. “Students have to write to the heads of their departments and the principal stating reasons if they are unable to pay their fees. The college will then verify the claim and approve it on a case-to-case basis,” said a third-year student on the condition of anonymity.

“All decisions in the college are taken by the principal. I cannot comment on the same,” said Asoke Basak, chief executive officer of SVKM. Rajpal Hande, principal of the college, did not respond to calls and messages.

The college had given a four-day window to students for making payments between June 27 and 30, which was later extended till July 6. However, students said that this was against the letter issued by UGC, the apex governing body of all higher educational institutes, on May 27 wherein it had asked all universities and colleges to be sympathetic towards students while asking them to pay tuition and other fees. Subsequently, MU instructed all colleges, including autonomous ones, to not hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and allow students to pay fees in instalments.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena has written to state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant to issue a circular to all colleges and universities in the state to provide the option of part payment of fees and consider reduction of fees in view of the Covid-19 situation.