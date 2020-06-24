e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Mithibai College students unhappy over second-year results under new grading system

Mithibai College students unhappy over second-year results under new grading system

mumbai Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:28 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

More than four months after undergraduate students of Mithibai College, Vile Parle, protested against the introduction of a new grading system claiming that the new system brought down their overall performance compared to the previous semesters. The college on Tuesday announced the results of second-year students based on the new system.

Students claimed that the college implemented the new grading system – which it had introduced after becoming an autonomous institution – despite assurances from the management that the new pattern will be introduced in phases, starting with first-year students.

Despite repeated attempts, college principal Rajpal Hande did not answer HT’s calls till the time of going to the press.

“We are in a single integrated three-year course. So the administration can’t introduce new grading pattern without our consent. Changes to the grading system have left most students with lower grades, as compared to the previous semesters, and that is unacceptable, especially because it’s not our fault,” said a student.

Earlier, many students had pointed out that their scores fell drastically in the previous semester after the college introduced a 10-point grading system, instead of the seven-point one followed by the University of Mumbai.

After the second-year students received their results, the college informed students that while the institute’s academic council agreed to hold back the new grading system, at a governing council meeting on June 16, it was decided to continue with the new system.

“All our attempts to touch base with the management are futile because no one is responding. Final-year students are worried now that their overall result will reflect low scores, as compared to previous years because of the new grading system,” said another student.

