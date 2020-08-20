e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MMRC completes tunnelling below Mithi river

MMRC completes tunnelling below Mithi river

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:32 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Marking a milestone for the city, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday completed tunnelling under the Mithi river, as part of the construction of Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). It also marked the 29th tunnel breakthrough of the total 32 for the Metro line.

The 1.5-km up-line stretch between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dharavi was commissioned in August 2019. In March, the down-line tunnel of 1.5km from BKC to Dharavi was completed.

Of the total 3-km (up and down-line) stretch from BKC to Dharavi, 484m of the tunnel lies below the active Mithi river channel.

Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC said, “Notwithstanding the fact that the project is challenging; with high water tables and complex geology, I am happy that our team has accomplished the assigned task despite Covid-19 related restrictions.”

Till date, MMRC has completed 85% of tunnelling with the help of 17 tunnel boring machines. Around 59% of the overall construction work for Metro-3 has been completed.

top news
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In