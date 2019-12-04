MMRC to seek help from VJTI to repair 2 buildings in Mahim

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:13 IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will seek help from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) for structural repairs of two Mahim buildings, Laxmi Niwas and Meher Manzil. Both the buildings were evacuated in November after cracks developed in the structure owing to the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) works in the vicinity.

According to MMRC, the contractors are finalising the structural audit report, repairing and retrofit methodology.

“The report will be reviewed by design consultants and experts from MMRC’s general consultants. It will also be proofread and vetted by VJTI before implementing,” said a spokesperson from MMRC.

The spokesperson also said that both the buildings were under-observation and stable. “The residents have already vacated the buildings and are being accommodated at an alternate location,” he added.

HT had earlier reported that a private audit, conducted by the residents of both the buildings, had deemed the structures unfit for living.

MMRC is in works for the 33.5-km metro corridor, which will connect the island city to western suburbs.