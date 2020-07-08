e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA nod for raising height of Ambedkar statue, 15 other proposals

MMRDA nod for raising height of Ambedkar statue, 15 other proposals

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:33 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In a meeting chaired by Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde after four months, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority cleared 16 proposals, including increasing the height of the upcoming Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills; a policy to enable direct access between Metro stations by private developers and an in-principle approval for the redevelopment of ‘E’ block in BKC, expected to earn MMRDA ₹18,000 crore.

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “Raising the height of the Ambedkar memorial was already passed by the Maharashtra cabinet. Since we are the executing authority, the amendment was included on Tuesday.”

“The authority meeting was to be held on February 28, but got delayed later owing to the lockdown,” said Pawar.

In January, the cabinet approved the height to be raised from 250ft to 350ft with a pedestal height at 100ft. The total height of the proposed statue will be 450ft now.

MMRDA on Tuesday also approved a 550m ‘hanging pedestrian bridge’, connecting City Park, BKC and the Maharashtra Nature Park. In January, HT had reported that the plan was revived four years after MMRDA held a global competition for the bridge. A decade-old plan to build a funicular railway in the tourist place of Matheran and a ₹550-crore Mahavir Nagar-Gorai ropeway project was also approved on Tuesday, Pawar added.

Along with this, a multi-modal integration project for Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E), that will enable last-mile connectivity in the western suburbs and a revised proposal for the integrated ticketing system that will enable commuters to use a single card to travel across different modes was also passed.

“MMRDA has also decided to purchase a plot belonging to Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd worth ₹800 crore in Rasayani in Raigad district to develop it in the future,” an official from MMRDA said.

