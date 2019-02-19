MNS tells radio stations to stop playing songs by Pakistani singers, musicians

After forcing music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has now targeted FM radio channels, warning them against playing songs by Pakistani singers.

The MNS, in its letter, came down heavily on the FM radio stations for continuing to play songs sung by Pakistani singers and musicians in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama which claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

According to MNS leader Shalini Thackeray, the FM radio channels need to stop playing Pakistani music and should issue a letter promising the same.

“The whole country is in mourning after this cowardly act by the Pakistani establishment which claimed the lives of our innocent soldiers and [we] want action. But these FM radio channels are busy playing the songs of Pakistani artists,” Thackeray said.

“There is no doubt that listening to music is soothing for the mind but at this moment, playing the songs of Pakistani musicians is only making people angry and this need to be stopped immediately,” she added.

In its letter, the MNS named several Pakistani singers like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, and Gulam Ali.

Thackeray stressed that the letter was a warning and if unheeded, their party workers would protest at the premises of the radio stations.

Last week, the MNS wrote to top music companies to not work with Pakistani singers.

In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the MNS gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani actors to leave India. The party had also warned Indian filmmakers not to cast them in their films.

