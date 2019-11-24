Model’s spouse held with LSD worth ₹1 crore

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:28 IST

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police crime branch on Friday arrested Dr Reza Borhani, husband of model and actress Tora Khasgir, for his involvement in a drug racket in the city.

The accused was arrested from Bandra after high-end synthetic party drug, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), worth over ₹1 crore was found in his possession.

Borhani, who is the founder of Cannabis Health & Sciences Private Limited, is suspected to be part of an international drug cartel that smuggles LSD from Europe to India.

No role of his wife has cropped up in the case so far, the police said.

According to the ANC, the officials of the Azad Maidan unit of the cell had received an input that a person involved in an international drug racket would be coming to a specific spot on 16th Road in Bandra (West) on Friday.

A trap was laid and the suspect was nabbed. The suspect turned out to be Dr Borhani, an Australian national.

“On searching him, 1,551 papers of LSD, weighing around 31.5 grams worth ₹1.08 crore, were found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande.

“We suspect that Borhani may have been involved in an international drug ring in which drugs are smuggled into India from European countries. Borhani would use his company, which claims to conduct research into the medicinal use of cannabis, as a front to cover his drug business,” another ANC officer said.

Police are checking Borhani’s background to see if he has an existing criminal record.

Borhani was produced in a city court that remanded him in police custody till November 27.