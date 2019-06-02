Monitor punctuality of trains, Railway ministry tells zones in Mumbai

The railway ministry directed the zonal railways to monitor the punctuality of trains. The Railways also launched a week-long special drive on May 28 to check the punctuality of trains.

“Special attention should be given on maintaining the punctuality of premium trains. A complete report on the punctuality drive should be submitted by all zonal railways on June 4,” stated a notification.

A Railway Board official said a rise in the number of complaints by passengers prompted the drive. “There have been instances wherein the arrival of the train has been delayed for over six hours,” the official said.

On Central Railway, the level-crossing at Kalwa station opens more than 30 times a day for five minutes, leading to delays of suburban trains. At Diva, the level-crossing opens 15 times a day, delaying locals and outstation trains.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 05:44 IST