Monsoon withdrawal has started from north Maharashtra: IMD

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:22 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from north Maharashtra. The current withdrawal line passes through Dahanu in north Konkan, Nashik, north central Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and entire Vidarbha. Monsoon withdrawal from other parts of the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, is expected over the next 24 hours, the IMD said. This is expected to be one of the most delayed monsoon withdrawals from the city over the past 10 years.

