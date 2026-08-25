Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide legal aid platform for supporters, volunteers: ‘No fees, ever’

“CJP’s Legal Aid platform is now live. If you have faced harassment, intimidation, or violence while raising your voice for better education, reach out to us through our Legal Aid platform,” the organisation said in a post on X, while sharing the link to the website.

The Cockroack Janta Party on Tuesday launched a nationwide legal aid platform for its supporters and volunteers, aiming to help them against harassment or violence.

It promised supporters and volunteers of the “best possible legal help”, saying the organisation would support them through the process. CJP's legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, also shared the announcement on her social media handle, saying the platform was being launched to build a “nationwide legal support network.”

“Today, we are not just launching a website - we are building a nationwide legal support network so that no @Cockroachisback supporter or volunteer has to face a legal battle alone,” Singh said on X.

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This comes days after the CJP had said that it would launch a website which tracks legal action taken against protesters and will connect them to lawyers. The announcement was made by Rajya Sabha MP Kabil Sibal and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on July 28.

Legal rights, aid for detention: What do we know about CJP's legal website The platform helps volunteers and supporters seek help, while also providing for advocates to register to the site and extend legal aid. Those seeking legal aid and advocates would first need to create an account on the website.

The platform also provides an emergency WhatsApp number, email id and request form if supporters or volunteers are arrested or detained. It further acquaints the users of their legal rights during an arrest. The legal aid services provided would be free of cost, according to the website.

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The website states that those seeking legal aid would only need to provide “minimal details” to log in and reach out for help, following which they would be matched with a verified advocate nearby. The users can then talk privately with the lawyer and share details.

While sharing plans on the website last month, Rajya Sabha MP Sibal had announced ₹1 crore as legal aid for the website, and urged lawyers across India to contribute to the fund. “They will create a website where lawyers willing to provide legal assistance can register their names, location and the kind of help they can offer,” Sibal had said.