Suchitra Mohanlal recalls her father's warning before marriage to Mohanlal: 'I will not let you back into the house if…'

Actor Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal have been married since 1988, with the couple largely keeping their personal life away from the public eye. In a recent interview with Can Channel Media, Suchitra opened up about her relationship with the actor, recalling how they first met and revealing the advice her father gave her before their marriage. Mohanlal's wife Suchitra Mohanlal recalls her first meeting with the superstar as a fan.

Suchitra Mohanlal recalls father's advice before marriage to Mohanlal Suchitra revealed that she first met Mohanlal at a wedding. Their families were already acquainted, which gave her an opportunity to meet the actor. She recalled approaching him as a fan and asking to take a photograph with him. However, she revealed that she never received a copy of the picture.

Suchitra later told her family that she wanted to marry Mohanlal, and there was no opposition to the idea. She then suggested that the proposal be taken forward through actor Sukumari, whom her father knew well. Suchitra's father was prominent Tamil film producer K Balaji, who produced several major films, including Rajinikanth-starrer Billa.

Recalling the advice and warnings her father gave her before she married Mohanlal, Suchitra said, "He told me you should think about it first. Because you are going to marry someone who works in an industry like this. Sometimes he stays home, sometimes he goes to a shoot and doesn't come back for a few days, and if you come with a puffed face, it won't work. And when you're in this industry, you hear a lot of things. You have to be able to handle all of that well. Your mother is a very calm person. You see your mother adjusting everything. You will have to do the same. If you come back tomorrow and cry, saying, 'Daddy he's like this or that,' I will not let you back into the house. So, you just have to think about everything and decide."

Suchitra also revealed that she has no complaints about Mohanlal as a husband. Recalling a conversation between her father and Mohanlal after their marriage, she said, "My father told Mohanlal, ‘By taking such good care of my daughter, you have spoiled her.’ Mohanlal said, ‘Whatever it is, shouldn't I take care of her better than you how cared for her?’"

She added that Mohanlal has always treated her with the respect she deserves.