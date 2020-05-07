e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Infant discharged after second test comes negative

Infant discharged after second test comes negative

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 18:32 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-day-old boy who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 was discharged from a Nallasopara hospital on Wednesday evening after his results came negative in the second test.

The baby was delivered on April 11 at the Sir D M Petit Hospital and tested positive on April 19. While his mother tested negative, his father was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Since then, the boy was kept under observation at the Riddhi Vinayak hospital, Nallasopara,” said Dr Tabassum Kazi, chief medical officer, Vasai.

“The boy’s second test came negative, hence we discharged him,” she added.

The father is also undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital and his second test report is awaited.

top news
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news