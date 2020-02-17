e-paper
Mumbai News / Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold

Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:09 IST
A 52-year-old woman jumped to death from her residence in Lokhandwala market on Sunday evening after an argument with her daughter, who suspected her of stealing gold valuables and attempted suicide.

According to Oshiwara police, the incident took place at 6pm when the 52-year-old woman went to the terrace of the seven-floor housing society and jumped off. Her body was found on the second-floor terrace.

The police investigation revealed that she had a fight with her 32-year-old daughter. “Her daughter wanted to go out with her husband. She found some gold ornaments missing and suspected that her mother stole them,” said a police officer.

“This led to an argument between the two. The daughter then went into the bathroom and attempted suicide by consuming phenyl. Her father and aunt rushed her to the hospital and she is out of danger,” said police. The mother who chose to stay back at home then went to the terrace and jumped off the building. Other residents of the building informed the watchman about the body. No suicide note was found,” the police officer added.

The police have registered an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and are yet decide if an FIR can be registered for suicide attempt and abetment to suicide against the daughter. The daughter and her husband work in the film industry and live on rent in society.

