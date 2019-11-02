MPCB contradicts Awaaz, says noise went up in Diwali

mumbai

The city witnessed a surge in the decibel levels this Diwali as compared to last year, according to data released by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Thursday.

The noise monitoring data stated that 18 of the 45 locations (40%) where noise levels are monitored recorded an increase in noise levels as compared to 2018.

The findings by MPCB stand in contrast to levels recorded by NGO Awaaz Foundation. According to the non-governmental organisation, on Diwali evening, the decibel levels were lowest since 2014. Awaaz Foundation found maximum noise levels of 112.3db at Marine Drive coming from a mix of single crackers (atom bombs) and aerial shots (sky shots).

According to MPCB, the area around Kamathipura in south Mumbai was the loudest at 74.8 decibels (dB) during the day of Diwali (October 27), while Dindoshi in Goregaon recorded the maximum noise during the night at 73.8 dB. Last year, the area around Metro Cinema in Dhobi Talao was the loudest on Diwali, with average noise levels at 78 dB during the day and 71 dB at night. The quietest location in Mumbai during Diwali was Azad Nagar in Versova at 58.7 dB during the day and 52.1 dB at night.

The noise levels were measured for a 12-hour period during the day (6am to 10pm) and night (10pm to 6am) to record the average noise levels. MPCB, however, did not state the source of the noise (ambient or firecrackers) or the exact time when the peak levels were recorded.

“While the use of firecrackers dropped by 25% to 30% across Maharashtra, it was a quieter Diwali, especially for Mumbai, than previous years due to increased awareness among citizens and vigilance from enforcement authorities,” SC Kollur, chief scientist, MPCB.

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55 dB in the day and 45dB at night while noise levels should not exceed 45dB during the day and 40dB during the night for silence zones.

“While certain locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Solapur recorded higher noise levels than last year, we must realise that the ambient noise during day and night was already above prescribed limits,” said Kollur.

A day before Diwali, the noise levels in 22 of 45 locations witnessed higher noise levels than what was recorded in 2018, while 12 of 45 areas recorded higher noise levels post Diwali (October 29) than last year.

“We have published raw data. It will take some time for us to assess the year-on-year trend and finalise the report,” said Kollur.

“MPCB’s noise report is surprising. But we must understand that it is the nodal agency for the state to record noise and Awaaz has a limited scope to do so. Even with MPCB’s readings, there has been a significant reduction in decibel levels over the years, which highlights the citizens’ fight against noise,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation.

