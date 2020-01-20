MU applies for NAAC grade 33 months after it expired

mumbai

The University of Mumbai (MU), which has been functioning without an accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for nearly three years, has finally reapplied for it.

Pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni confirmed that the first step of application for NAAC accreditation was completed in the last week of December 2019. “We have submitted the IIQA (Institutional Information for Quality Assessment) form to NAAC via their website, which is the first step,” said Kulkarni. IIQA is a document that records the university’s compliance with the criteria and policies of the NAAC committee.

Once the IIQA is submitted, the varsity is required to submit its self-study report (SSR) within 45 days. After the submission, a peer team visits the campus to review it, following which NAAC committee declares the grade.

“Our SSR is also ready. We will submit the same next week,” said Kulkarni, adding that a peer team is expected to visit the university in February.

The university had been granted a ‘Grade A’ score by NAAC in 2012. However, the score expired on April 20, 2017 after the university failed to apply for re-accreditation in time. It has been 33 months since then, but the university is yet to get a NAAC grade.

NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from Central agencies.

Universities and institutes affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) usually reapply for fresh accreditation before the previous one lapses, but MU took almost two years to start the process.

In the absence of a NAAC accreditation, MU has lost out on major grants from the Central government in the past two-and-a-half years and has also fallen in national and global rankings.

In 2019, UGC had derecognised the university’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) citing the absence of a NAAC grade, jeopardising the future of thousands of students. However, after requests, IDOL was granted the recognition, in the students’ interest.

“The university has lost a lot of opportunities for not having NAAC accreditation. Its reputation as one of the earliest universities of the country has been at stake. It’s a relief that the NAAC application process has finally begun,” said Vaibhav Narwade, a member of the university senate.