e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MU’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy gets ₹5-crore donation for research centre

MU’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy gets ₹5-crore donation for research centre

MSEPP director and professor Mala Lalwani said that the centre will be set up at Kalina campus of University of Mumbai at the earliest.

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
MSEPP is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU).
MSEPP is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU).(HT)
         

The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (MSEPP) will soon get a centre for research and training in finance, thanks to a donation of ₹5 crore.

The MSEPP – formerly the department of economics – is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU). AS Dave, an alumnus of the department and former chairperson of the Unit Trust of India donated ₹5 crore to set up and develop a centre for research and training in finance.

MSEPP director and professor Mala Lalwani said that the centre will be set up at the Kalina campus of the university at the earliest. “The cheque has already been deposited. We have the corpus. All we need is to sort out the formalities of the university to get the centre started,” said Lalwani.

The centre will collaborate with the industry and carry out research in the financial sector. Apart from research, the centre will also offer certificate and diploma courses in the emerging fields of data science, quantitative finance and business analytics, among others.

In 2017, the autonomous department of economics was relaunched as MSEPP, along the lines of the Delhi School of Economics, to promote research and policy interventions. Since then, the school has partnered with several initiatives of the state government to implement and measure the effectiveness of government schemes.

top news
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In