e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mulund MLA seeks action against add civic commissioner over alleged Nesco facility malpractices

Mulund MLA seeks action against add civic commissioner over alleged Nesco facility malpractices

mumbai Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha has requested the speaker of the state legislative Assembly Nana Patole to move a breach of privilege motion against P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, in the upcoming session in Vidhan Sabha, for hiding and misrepresenting facts regarding the Covid centre at Nesco in Goregaon. BJP leaders have alleged severe malpractices and corruption at the facility.

Kotecha alleged that Velrasu denied furnishing a work order of oxygen cylinders at the Nesco facility as the later claimed that the facility was built using CSR funds. “However, later we got a copy of the work order that was issued to a local builder to supply 23 oxygen cylinders worth ₹10.90 crore to the Nesco Covid facility,” said Kotecha in a press release. The release added that this amounted to breach of privilege.

Kotecha further alleged that there have been many such purchases made by the authorities during the pandemic that have severe irregularities. Velrasu is yet to comment on the matter.

top news
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Bunker at Kanpur gangster’s house was fully stocked for a long siege
Bunker at Kanpur gangster’s house was fully stocked for a long siege
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before borders were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before borders were sealed: Cops
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In