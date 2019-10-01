Mulund murder a case of robbery gone wrong; 1 held

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:26 IST

The Mulund police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man and claimed to have solved the murder of a 67-year-old woman who was smothered to death on September 9.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Meen Bahadur Giri, a history-sheeter.

The police said it was a case of “robbery gone wrong”.

The murder was reported from the third floor flat of Trivedi Bhuvan on RRT Road, where Rukshmani Damji Visaria was found dead. The police said Visaria was smothered to death with a pillow and had stab injuries.

“Investigations revealed there were marks of forced entry on the window and the door of the flat, which appeared to have been done with objects used for house break-ins,” said Akhileskkumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7.

The police focused their investigations on history-sheeters following which the accused – who has cases against him in Navi Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat – was nabbed.

Police officials, on condition of anonymity, said Rukshmani had returned home after spending 55 days in Palitana, a pilgrimage centre in Gujarat. The flat had been locked for many days. When Giri broke open the flat during the wee hours of the day on September 9, he may have been taken aback after seeing Rukshmani inside. Police said she may have resisted his entry, following which he may have killed her.

They suspect the accused to have panicked and fled from the spot. However, the police claim that they have not recovered any house break-in instruments or weapon from the spot.

“It was raining heavily that day due to which her screams may not have reached the neighbours. She was in touch with her family till midnight, so we suspect she was killed in the early hours,” said Ravi Sardesai, senior police inspector, Mulund police. The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

