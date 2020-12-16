e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 5 days on, 2-year-old found dead in water tank in Airoli building

Mumbai: 5 days on, 2-year-old found dead in water tank in Airoli building

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:39 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Sheikh has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Pocso Act.
Sheikh has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Pocso Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who went missing from Airoli on December 10 was found dead in an underground water tank of the adjacent building on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of the adjacent society showed the girl falling into the water tank.

According to the police, Nikita Rajesh Sigh was playing inside the compound of an apartment at Sector 9 at around 8.30pm. All of a sudden, she went missing.

Her father works as a security guard in that society and they stay in a room in the society compound.

“Her parents looked for her in the entire neighbourhood but to no avail. Finally they approached us at night. We registered a kidnapping case following the guidelines of the government and had been looking for her since then,” said an officer from Rabale police station.

“On Tuesday morning, a foul smell was emanating from the underground water tank of an adjacent apartment. Some residents of that building checked the tank and found the girl’s body in it,” he said.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family after post-mortem was conducted at the NMMC hospital at Vashi.

Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector of Rabale police station, said, “We are now investigating why the tank was open. If we find negligence on their part, they will face legal action.”

top news
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In