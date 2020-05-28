Mumbai airport likely to see low footfall till November: Officials

mumbai

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:57 IST

While the Mumbai airport is the only major airport to be restricted to operate 25 departures resulting in poor passenger footfalls, officials expect the pattern of low passenger footfall to continue for the coming six months.

A senior airport official said, “We have never seen the airport this empty.”

“Looking at the situation we don’t see the airport getting back to its regular footfall before November,” the official added.

Airport sources said that the terminal 2 (T2) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is operating with lesser staff across their various departments.

Fewer retail outlets have been opened for passengers due to restrictions of flight movements at Mumbai airport.

The airport witnessed a total of 50 scheduled flights which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals.

The airport had operated 47 flights on the first day after restrictions were lifted and 44 flights on the second day.

It, however, operated to its maximum limit set by the state government on Wednesday and Thursday.

“CSMIA connected to 16 sectors which were operated by five airlines. On Thursday, CSMIA catered to a total of 5,583 passengers which include 4,255 passengers at departures and 1,328 at arrivals,” airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said.

IndiGo operated 22 flights to and from Mumbai, SpiceJet operated 14 flights, Air India operated four flights, AirAsia India operated four and Vistara operated six flights to and from CSMIA.

Unlike the previous three days where Delhi route saw maximum passenger load, the highest passenger load capacity on the fourth day was seen to be on the Bhubaneshwar route departing out of CSMIA.

A senior airport official said, “We hope the state government relaxes the restriction of only 50 flights movements from the airport from June 1, Monday.”

“ As of now, only five airlines are operating flights and GoAir will be added to the schedule from Monday, leading to reduced flight frequencies thus adding to passenger trouble. However, there has been no communication from the state government on this as of now,” the official said.