Mumbai auto driver kills man by stabbing him with sword five times in 2014, gets life in prison

A 43-year-old autorickshaw driver was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing a man to death in 2014, in Borivli (East).

The convict, Guru Dasari and the victim Durga Shirke, 27, lived in Indira Nagar in Borivli (East). According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 23, 2014. Shirke was sleeping outside his house when Dasari showed up with a sword in his hand around 4am. The convict assaulted the victim on his neck, face and legs.

“There were five deep stab wounds on the victim,” said KY Salunkhe, additional public prosecutor at Dindoshi sessions court. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses including Shirke’s sister, an eye witness to the incident. Shirke’s neighbours and siblings had rushed him to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli (West), but he was declared brought dead. According to the police, Shirke’s brother works with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

Dasari, who had one apartment in an SRA scheme, desperately wanted Shrike to secure an extra apartment for him under the same scheme. There were disputes between them for over a decade. The Kasturba Marg police had also found that Shirke and Dasari would often get drunk and have verbal spats.