e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch

Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:31 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

Nearly a week after its launch, the bike taxi mobile application Rapido has been asked to shut its services in the city.

The company has been served a notice by the Andheri regional transport office (RTO) office, citing that its operations are illegal.

The RTO has asked the company to shut its bike taxi service immediately, stating that the Maharashtra government has not given permission for it to operate.

The notice issued to the company states, “The government has not yet given any permission for the two-wheeler taxi service. Therefore, such a service becomes illegal and unlawful. For this reason, you are advised to discontinue the service immediately. Otherwise, it should be noted that legal action will be taken against you as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Rapido’s services were introduced on Friday, at which time the transport commissioner’s (TC) office had not objected to the launch. The company, during the launch, had claimed that permissions for operating within the city had been given by the Maharashtra government.

The RTO has given seven days to the company to respond and have warned of action.

Transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane did not respond to calls or messages of Hindustan Times, nor did Rapido respond to requests for comment.

The bike taxi service offered 2,000 two-wheeler taxis across in the city. The fare of the bike taxis was priced at ₹6 per kilometre.

top news
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In