Mumbai civic body refuses to collect wet waste from 50 upmarket housing societies in Worli

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned at least 50 housing societies in Worli that their wet waste will not be collected by the civic body since the waste is not segregated.

These housing societies are part of G South ward and among 80 bulk generators of waste in this area -- establishments that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste a day, or are set up on premises admeasuring more than 20,000 square metres. Most of them are around Worli Sea Face, according to an official of the solid waste management department. “Out of the 80 bulk generators of waste, there are malls, hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments as well, along with housing societies,” said an official on condition of anonymity. According to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, gated communities and institutions covering area over 5,000 square metres should segregate waste at source.

Devendra Kumar Jain, assistant commissioner of the G South ward, said, “These bulk generators had assured BMC that they will segregate their waste, carry out composting on their premises, discharge dry waste on their own.” The G south ward started a month-long inspection drive of all bulk generators of waste in its jurisdiction on December 1, to verify if the establishments are segregating waste and composting on their premises. During a surprise inspection of bulk generators, BMC noticed as many as 50% per cent bulk generators were not composting their waste.

“These housing societies even have a composting unit on their premises. But they are not composting their waste. BMC informed them that we will collect contaminated wet waste. Besides if there is any surplus wet waste that cannot be accommodated by the composting unit, it is the BMC’s job to collect it,” said a senior official in the solid waste management department. The G south ward has set up a helpline number and allotted two trucks-on-call to collect dry waste from housing societies when needed. This waste is recycled by BMC.

At present, Mumbai generates 7,200 metric tonnes of waste that is taken to the Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping ground. The BMC hopes to bring the number down to around 5,000 metric tonnes a day. It launched its waste segregation and processing drive in 2017 and as of November 2018, the civic body has collected Rs 27 lakh in fines from bulk generators who are not segregating and composting as per the rules.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 23:19 IST