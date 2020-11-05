Mumbai civic body to get air analyser balloons to help detect source of gas leak

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:15 IST

Following multiple complaints of unidentified gas leaks in the city over the past year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to procure air analyser balloons to help detect the source of such leaks. The civic body plans to deploy these balloons in the island city as well as the eastern and western suburbs.

Air analyser balloons, which cost ₹45 lakh each, collect samples of air that can then be sent to be analysed in laboratories to identify the gas. Knowing the gas would help identify the source of a leak.

“These balloons are sent up in the air to collect the air in the atmosphere and then, they can be retrieved and the air can be tested. The equipment is a portable unit and can be mobilised quickly after complaints,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (disaster management). “Once the gas is identified, it will narrow down our search. We can then specifically look for entities or transporters who deal with that kind of gas,” he said.

In the past year, there have been three incidents when Mumbaiites reported gas leaks, but no source was identified despite the authorities alerting petrochemical factories (mostly in Chembur) to check their premises. Citizen complaints came in from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Govandi, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Bhandup Mulund, Andheri and Goregaon.

A probe panel with experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT) and petrochem representatives was set up by BMC, but its findings were inconclusive. The panel suggested collection and testing air samples.

A senior civic official said that a proposal for air analyser balloons is being prepared and will soon be tabled at the standing committee meeting for final approval.

Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition and Congress corporator, said, “There needs to be a sub-department under BMC’s disaster management cell for gas leaks specifically. There are hundreds of tankers carrying hazardous chemicals that ply within the city daily. They are parked anywhere and it could be disastrous. The civic administration should focus on regulating the functioning of chemical tankers.”