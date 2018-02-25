Mumbai colleges ask students to ensure 75% attendance or forget exams

Mumbai: The final semester exams are just a month away and colleges are ensuring that students meet the attendance rate required for them to be eligible for exams.

Attendance at lectures has become an area of concern, especially after the recent order from the Bombay High Court, which has made it clear that any student with attendance less than 50% should not be allowed to appear for exams.

“Until now, students with attendance as low as 25-30% would approach the University of Mumbai and then be allowed to appear for their exams, even though the respective college had denied them the right. The recent HC order will put an end to such unfair decisions,” said Dinesh Panjwani, principal of R D National College, Bandra. He added that at his institute, a copy of the HC order has been put up on the notice board and parents of those students defaulting on attendance have been asked to visit the college so they understand the gravity of the issue. “The rules have already been made clear throughout our prospectus, but to be sure, we are informing parents once again to avoid any problems before the exam,” he added.

According to the rule followed by the Mumbai University (MU), students need 75% attendance in every semester in order to eligible for their semester exams. The principal of the institute has the discretionary power to reduce this figure by an additional 20%. However, there have been numerous cases where students have managed to show less than 20% attendance in a semester due to various reasons and were allowed to give their exams.

In 2016, second-year and third-year BCom students of Mithibai College and KES Shroff College had moved court against the decision of their respective colleges to debar students from appearing for their final exam due to lack of attendance. The Bombay HC in the final decision shot down the students’ plea just one day before their exam was supposed to begin.

“In order to avoid parents and students from flocking our offices towards the end of the semester, we are already organising workshops to explain the ramifications of not adhering to minimum attendance criteria. Hopefully, parents will ensure that children attend regular lectures henceforth so that they can make up for lectures that they have missed,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle. The institute announces a list of students defaulting on attendance on a monthly basis and also informs parents regularly to avoid last minute trouble.

Some colleges have also tried making regular lecture days more interesting by including skill based activities for their students to encourage them to attend college regularly. “We have to keep challenging students’ imagination and that can’t be done just by daily lectures. Our teachers regularly involve activity based learning in classrooms as well as assign projects to students to make sure they are not bored,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal, R A Podar College, Matunga.