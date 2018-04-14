Mumbai court denies bail to valet who fled with man’s parked car and ₹55 lakh

The sessions court has rejected the bail of a parking valet who stole a car from a Malad mall and decamped with Rs55 lakh kept in the car.

The accused Jitendra Jain, 30, was arrested on March 11. The complainant Satish Gaikwad, a chief financial officer with a private shipping company had gone to Hyper City Mall in October last year with his wife and mother for Diwali shopping. Gaikwad handed his keys to Jain to park the car. When he returned, the mall authorities could not find his Honda City.

Although the car was found outside a public garden nearby, a bag of money kept in the boot was missing.

Gaikwad had initially thought that the bag contained Rs70,000 but returned home only to find it in the cupboard. However, later, he was unable to find his bag containing Rs55 lakh in the cupboard. It then became clear that since the bags were similar, he had mistakenly taken the bag containing Rs55 lakh, which was stolen.

Gaikwad had said in his complaint that he eventually learnt that Jain had fled with his car from the parking lot.

When they tried to call Jain, his phone was found switched off. He told the police the money was for his sister’s wedding and for the house loan.

The police traced the accused in March and recovered Rs15 lakh from him.

The prosecution told the court that the case is still being investigated and the charge sheet is yet to be filed. The police have submitted that the remaining money is yet to be recovered.