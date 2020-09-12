e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai crime branch begins probe against actor Kangana Ranaut on claims of drug use

Mumbai crime branch begins probe against actor Kangana Ranaut on claims of drug use

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:27 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The Mumbai crime branch on Friday initiated a probe against actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the allegations made by Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman in an interview about the usage of drugs.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier said that Mumbai Police would be asked to probe into claims made by Suman three years ago, alleging that Ranaut forced him to take drugs.

“Sena lawmakers Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik had raised the issue about the revelation against Ranaut that she was on drugs. Suman was in a relationship with her, and he had said that she used to force him to do drugs as well. Mumbai Police will look into the allegations,” Deshmukh had said.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed the development and said, “We have received a letter from the home department, and Mumbai crime branch will conduct an inquiry. We will verify and examine the allegations related to drugs.”

Sources said that Mumbai Police sources had received other allegations as well against Ranaut, which will also be proved. “At the moment no FIR has been registered,” said Singh.

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In