Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor's scrubs to fight coronavirus

Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor’s scrubs to fight coronavirus

Local DJ Sanjay Meriya set aside his turntable and dusted off a long-unused medical degree in order to help out in battling Covid-19.

mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020 00:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Sanjay Meriya, 30, also known as the Spindoctor, wearing a protective gear.
Sanjay Meriya, 30, also known as the Spindoctor, wearing a protective gear.(REUTERS)
         

As the city continues to battle a growing number of coronavirus cases, local DJ Sanjay Meriya set aside his turntable and dusted off a long-unused medical degree in order to help out.

Meriya, 30, known as The Spindoctor in Mumbai music circles, began work last month as a medical volunteer after spotting a government newspaper ad asking for help.

He has chiefly been visiting a slum in one of Mumbai’s worst-hit suburbs, clad in a protective suit and gloves, to instruct residents about the precautions they should take to ward off the coronavirus.

“I’m very patriotic. I can battle this way [as a doctor],” said Meriya, who signed up as a volunteer for at least three months.

Mumbai accounts for more than 32,000 of India’s 150,000 cases of the coronavirus, making it the worst-hit city. With government hospitals short of beds and health officials overworked, volunteers like Meriya are all the more important.

Meriya began to dabble in DJing as a hobby at around the age of 20, while studying for his medical degree but said it then “took over me” – much to his family’s dismay.

“They hated it. They still hate it,” he said of his decision to become a DJ.

Although worried about his potential exposure to the virus, Meriya’s family is thrilled to see him back in medicine.

“They now have a lot to share with all our relatives, if you know what I mean when it comes to Indian families,” he said.

