Mumbai drug addict offers junior artiste a lift, takes her to secluded spot, rapes her

The crime branch on Friday arrested a 27-year-old drug addict for allegedly raping a 31-year-old junior artiste last month by offering her a lift on his bike and taking her to a secluded place in Dahisar.

The police said the accused has nine crimes registered against him, including a rape case in 2008 and a molestation case in 2015. The other cases are of theft, burglary, assault, abusing women and drug consumption.

According to unit 12 of the crime branch, the accused, Pradeep Tiwari alias Chintu, 27, is a resident of Rawalpada in Dahisar (East). On January 12, the woman was returning home when she got stuck at Dahisar check naka. The accused offered to drop her at Vile Parle, but took her to an isolated spot in Dahisar (East) instead.

According to the police, Tiwari allegedly beat up the survivor and raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences, if she approached the police, and took her mobile number, said police. He then dropped her at Dahisar railway station. The woman then called up her mother and narrated the sequence of events. The duo went to Cooper Hospital.

The Dahisar police registered an FIR. DCP, crime branch, Nisar Tamboli said the accused has been handed over to the local police.