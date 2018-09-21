Mumbai Fire Brigade wins seven medals at World Firefighters Games

In their first show at the 13th World Firefighters Games, held in Chungju in South Korea between September 10 and 17, officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade won big.

The Indian team won 50 medals at the games, which included seven won by firemen from the city. Of the seven medals, three are gold and silver each, and one bronze.

SO Naik won the gold in doubles tennis, Rohit Chavan won gold in javelin throw and Pravin Kedare was part of the baseball team that won gold at the games.

India’s water polo team, led by deputy fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Deepak Ghosh, consisting of two senior officers, one assistant officer, lifeguard and fireman from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, won a silver medal. Three Mumbai firemen received certificates for completing the ‘Toughest Firefighter Alive’ competition. The Indian team, which won 14 gold medals, was ranked seventh at the games. There were 6,680 participants from 64 countries.

“Having excelled in the national sports meet for firemen in Nagpur, the officers decided to participate in the international event. We will participate in the event next year as well,” said Ghosh, who led the team from Mumbai.

The World Firefighters Games involves various individual and team sporting events that are specific to the firefighters’ emergency service role. It welcomes all volunteer structural firefighters, aviation fire services and military emergency response personnel.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 05:12 IST