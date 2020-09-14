Mumbai man arrested for smashing paver block on wife’s head

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:31 IST

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Vakola police for attempting to kill his wife by smashing her head with a paver block on Friday after he saw her with another man in an autorickshaw.

The arrested accused, Laxman alias Lakshya Arjun, is a resident of Vakola, Santacruz (East).

According to police, “On September 9 around 6am Laxman spotted his wife Bhupati with an unknown man in autorickshaw on Vakola Pipeline road. The accused then asked the autorickshaw driver to stop and took her out by pulling her by her hair.”

“The accused then pushed her on the ground, picked up a paver block and struck it on her head twice in a bid to kill her,” officer said.

The accused then fled from the spot and the woman was taken to Sion hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused during interrogation said since that her behaviour towards him had changed for a while, which led him to suspect that she was having an affair. They allegedly also used to fight over this topic frequently. He said he couldn’t hold his anger when he saw her with another man and tried to kill her.