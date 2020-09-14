e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for smashing paver block on wife’s head

Mumbai man arrested for smashing paver block on wife’s head

mumbai Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:31 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Vakola police for attempting to kill his wife by smashing her head with a paver block on Friday after he saw her with another man in an autorickshaw.

The arrested accused, Laxman alias Lakshya Arjun, is a resident of Vakola, Santacruz (East).

According to police, “On September 9 around 6am Laxman spotted his wife Bhupati with an unknown man in autorickshaw on Vakola Pipeline road. The accused then asked the autorickshaw driver to stop and took her out by pulling her by her hair.”

“The accused then pushed her on the ground, picked up a paver block and struck it on her head twice in a bid to kill her,” officer said.

The accused then fled from the spot and the woman was taken to Sion hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused during interrogation said since that her behaviour towards him had changed for a while, which led him to suspect that she was having an affair. They allegedly also used to fight over this topic frequently. He said he couldn’t hold his anger when he saw her with another man and tried to kill her.

top news
Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In