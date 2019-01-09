Mumbai Marathon on Jan 20, to be ‘zero waste’

The 2019 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be a “fully waste-managed event”, the organisers of the marathon announced on Wednesday.

The marathon is scheduled to be held on January 20.

“Our intention is to promote cleanliness,” said Dilip Jayaram, CEO of Procam International, the organiser of the marathon.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), in partnership with the organisers, has planned to manage, segregate and process the waste generated during the exposition.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, A-ward, said that around 250 people would be employed along the route to collect the segregated waste.

“The focus is on dry waste, which would be sent to our recyclers,” said Dighavkar.

As part of the plan, there is reduction in paper consumption by the organisers by providing entry forms and handbooks via e-mail. They have also cut down on the use of plastic and have instead opted for “greener mode of transport.”

course alteration

Owing to the ongoing metro construction work near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), marathon routes have been altered for various categories this year. While the elite race will start and end at CSMT, the amateur and 10-km runs will conclude at Hazarimal Somani Marg near Azad Maidan, which will also serve as the finishing point for the half marathoners.



(With Inputs from Bihan Sengupta)

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 23:36 IST